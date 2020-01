A group of modders have recreated the Harry Potter world as Minecraft map.

It's called the Minecraft School of Witchcraft and Wizardy and players are able to explore some of Harry Potter's most iconic locations including Hogwarts, Diagon Alley and the Quidditch Field.

There are also lots of puzzles and games that players can try out too.

There isn't a release date for the mod, but it could be out very soon. Check out the trailer.