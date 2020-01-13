Aguero, Thierry Henry and other Premier League top goal scorers

Getty Images

Sergio Aguero has become the Premier League's top scoring overseas player of all time.

The Manchester City striker has scored 177 goals in the English top flight since joining the club from Atletico Madrid in 2011.

He moved past previous record holder Thierry Henry.

With that in mind, here are some of the best overseas goal scorers in Premier League history.

175 goals - Thierry Henry

French international Thierry Henry was Arsenal's star man between 1999 and 2007, scoring 175 goals in 258 Premier League games.

In his best goal scoring season - 2003-2004 - Henry scored an incredible 30 goals in 37 Premier League games.

Known for his quickness off the mark and precision shooting, Henry helped Arsenal to two Premier League titles and two FA Cups.

144 goals - Robin van Persie

Lots of experts think Manchester United's signing of Robin van Persie was one of the main reasons why they won the 2012-2013 Premier League title.

The Dutch international moved from rivals Arsenal for a fee of £24 million and went on to score 26 goals in 38 Premier League games that season.

Before his move, he'd been a prolific scorer for Arsenal, scoring a goal nearly every other game.

127 goals - Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink

Believe it or not, Chelsea were still pretty good before they were taken over by Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich.

One of their most important players in the pre-Abramovich era was Netherlands international Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink.

He had previously played in the Premier League for Yorkshire side Leeds United.

After a spell in Spain with Atletico Madrid, Chelsea decided to part with a then club record fee of £15 million to bring Hasselbaink to Stamford Bridge in 2000.

He went on to score 69 goals for the club.

125 goals - Nicolas Anelka

Nicolas Anelka played for six Premier League sides - Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester City, Bolton, Chelsea and West Brom.

He broke through at Arsenal as a teenager and was snapped up by Real Madrid for a massive £22 million in 1999.

After a few difficult years, he returned to the Premier League to star for Man City where he scored 37 goals.

In the 2008-2009 season, Anelka's 19 goals for Chelsea helped him pick up the golden boot award for top scorer in the league.

123 goals - Dwight Yorke

Dwight Yorke and Andy Cole go down in history as one of the best striker partnerships in the Premier League.

The duo's goals helped guide Manchester United to a unique treble of the Premier League title, FA Cup and Uefa Champions League in the 1998-1999 season.

Yorke had signed for United from Aston Villa for £12.6 million.

He'd scored 73 league goals before moving to the Old Trafford club.