Minecraft: A team has created an incredible Harry Potter world!

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. A new Harry Potter Minecraft map has been created and it's pretty epic.

Are you a fan of Minecraft and Harry Potter? If so, then it looks like you're in for a treat!

A group of modders have dedicated the last few years to recreating the entire Harry Potter world in Minecraft.

The Minecraft School of Witchcraft and Wizardy was built by a number of students collectively known as the Floo Network.

A trailer for the mod has been released and it all looks pretty spectacular. However, it's not just the visuals that are impressive.

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Minecraft: A 10 year timeline of history

Players are able to explore some of Harry Potter's most iconic locations in the game including Hogwarts, Diagon Alley and the Quidditch Field. There are also lots of puzzles and games people can try out too.

The creators of the map visited some of the Harry Potter filming locations as part of their research and it looks like all their hard work has paid off.

There is no official release date for the game yet, but it's expected to be available to the public very soon.

What do you think of this Harry Potter Minecraft mash-up? Let us know in the comments!