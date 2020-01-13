Chen: EXO's Kim Jong-dae confirms he's getting married

Getty Images Chen (pictured) has been in the K-Pop band EXO since 2012

K-Pop star Chen, who found fame with the band EXO, has announced that he's getting married and is also expecting his first child.

The 27-year-old - whose real name is Kim Jong-dae - revealed the news with a handwritten letter to fans through his record company.

According to the note, Chen has found love with a 'non-celebrity'.

No other details have been released apart from that the wedding will be held privately with only the couple's families in attendance.

In the letter he said that he was worried and nervous about revealing the news.

Lots of fans have been reacting to the news, with the term "Jongdae" going to the top of the UK's Twitter trends.

The reaction has been mixed with lots of congratulations but also lots of people saying he should now leave the band.

