Venice almost runs dry just months after flooding

Just weeks after Venice in Italy was flooded, its canals have almost run dry.

Two months ago over 70% of the city was underwater.

The flooding left the water level at its highest in more than 50 years.

But, it was a very different picture this weekend as low tides caused Venice's famous gondolas and boats to sit at the bottom of canals.

Getty Images Over 70% of the city was flooded at the end of 2019

Venice is one of the world's most famous cities.

It's a Unesco World Heritage Site. 50,000 people live there and it gets 36 million visitors each year.

The city, which is built on a collection of 118 small islands, is navigated by canals and more than 400 bridges.