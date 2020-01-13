Storm Brendan: Schools in Scotland close in preparation for extreme weather

Getty Images The UK is no stranger to extreme weather - storm Eleanor hit back in 2018

Schools in parts of Scotland have closed in preparation for a storm which is is due to hit later today.

The arrival of Storm Brendan, which was named by the Irish weather service Met Éireann, is expected to bring gales of up to 80mph and lots of heavy rain.

The Met Office, which monitors the weather in the UK, has issued a yellow weather warning which will last from 10am until midnight on Monday.

What is a yellow weather warning? Yellow weather warnings can be issued by the Met Office for lots of different types of weather. It means the weather is likely to have some low level impact, for example travel disruptions. Many people might be able to carry on as normal but others will be directly affected.

Comhairle nan Eilean Siar, which is the Western Isles council in Scotland, has closed all its schools and bus services have been cancelled. There are also likely to be disruptions to the ferry routes.

Ireland and other parts of the UK are also expected to be be impacted by the weather.