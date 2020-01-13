play
Watch Newsround

Storm Brendan: Schools in Scotland close in preparation for extreme weather

Last updated at 09:12
comments
View Comments
storm.Getty Images
The UK is no stranger to extreme weather - storm Eleanor hit back in 2018

Schools in parts of Scotland have closed in preparation for a storm which is is due to hit later today.

The arrival of Storm Brendan, which was named by the Irish weather service Met Éireann, is expected to bring gales of up to 80mph and lots of heavy rain.

The Met Office, which monitors the weather in the UK, has issued a yellow weather warning which will last from 10am until midnight on Monday.

Comhairle nan Eilean Siar, which is the Western Isles council in Scotland, has closed all its schools and bus services have been cancelled. There are also likely to be disruptions to the ferry routes.

Ireland and other parts of the UK are also expected to be be impacted by the weather.

More like this

Waves crashing against a harbour as result of Storm Freya.

Storm Freya: What has happened and is it over now?

Flood waters surround a home after Hurricane Florence passed through the area

Storm Florence: Tropical storm causing catastrophic damage

Hurricane seen from space

Guide: What is a super-storm?

Your Comments

Join the conversation

0 comments

Top Stories

trainers.

Are the people who make trainers doing enough to fight climate change?

Queen-Prince-Harry.

Prince Harry will discuss his future with the Queen today

comments
1
is-playtime-a-human-right

VOTE: Are school break times too short?

comments
1
Newsround Home