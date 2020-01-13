Storm Brendan: Schools in Scotland close in preparation for extreme weather

Schools in parts of Scotland have closed in preparation for a storm which is is due to hit later today.
The arrival of Storm Brendan, which was named by the Irish weather service Met Éireann, is expected to bring gales of up to 80mph and lots of heavy rain.
The Met Office, which monitors the weather in the UK, has issued a yellow weather warning which will last from 10am until midnight on Monday.
Comhairle nan Eilean Siar, which is the Western Isles council in Scotland, has closed all its schools and bus services have been cancelled. There are also likely to be disruptions to the ferry routes.
Ireland and other parts of the UK are also expected to be be impacted by the weather.
