Dancing on Ice 2020: Who was the first celeb to leave?

Getty Images All 12 of this year's couples have now made their debut on the ice

This year's series of Dancing on Ice is now well and truly underway!

Six celebrities took to the ice with their professional partners for the very first time last week, and this weekend saw the remaining six couples make their skating debut.

But which celeb was the first to get kicked off the show? (Warning: Spoilers ahead!)

TV presenter Trisha Goddard is the first celebrity to leave Dancing on Ice this year.

Getty Images Trisha and her partner Lukasz are the first couple to leave this year's competition

The 62-year-old, who is best known for her morning talk show 'Trisha' which was on telly for more than 10 years, failed to impress after managing to score just 13.5 points out of a possible 40! This left her at the bottom of the leader board.

Judges Jayne Torvill, Christopher Dean, Diversity's Ashley Banjo and John Barrowman all chose to save newsreader Lucrezia Millarini in Sunday's skate-off, bringing Trisha and her partner Lukasz Rozycki's time on the show to an early end.

Who impressed on the show?

Getty Images Paralympian Libby Clegg and Diversity Dancer Perri Kiely both managed to secure themselves high scores

It's still early days, but it looks like some of this year's celebrity skaters have already emerged as possible contenders for the Dancing on Ice crown.

Paralympian Libby Clegg was awarded the highest overall score for both shows. She earned sevens across the board, giving her a total of 28 points.

Diversity Dancer Perri Kiely managed to earn himself 27.5 points after his first performance with partner Vanessa Bauer. Vanessa had to pull out of the group dance during Sunday's results show after a fall left with a head injury.

There are now 11 celebrities left on the show, but who do you think could win? Let us know in the comments!