Hundreds evacuated as Philippines volcano spews ash

A volcano in the Philippines is giving off a giant plume of ash, stretching about 1km (0.6 miles) into the sky.

Rumbling sounds and tremors have been coming from the Taal volcano which is south of the capital city Manila.

Ash began falling in nearby areas on Sunday, and authorities have ordered around 8,000 people living nearby to evacuate.

There have been warnings that a "hazardous eruption" is possible within weeks. It has recorded at least 34 eruptions in the past 450 years.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology have warned people who live near by that a volcanic tsunami is also a danger .

Getty Images Ash has been mixing with rain and covering streets, cars and people

People living nearby have heard rumbling sounds and felt tremors, as well as the huge plume of ash that can be seen hanging over it.

Taal is the second most active volcano in the Philippines and is also one of the worlds smallest volcanoes.

Getty Images The smoke started to be seen coming from the volcano January 12 2020

Ash has also been raining down on locals and they have been advised to evacuate - leave to be somewhere safer.

Three towns have been evacuated and people have left to safer areas.