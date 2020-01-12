play
Watch Newsround

Huge ash cloud coming from Philippines volcano

A volcano in the Philippines is giving off a giant plume of ash, stretching about 1km (0.6 miles) into the sky.

Rumbling sounds and tremors have been coming from the Taal volcano - one of the world's smallest volcanoes - which is south of the capital city Manila.

Ash began falling in nearby areas on Sunday, and authorities have ordered around 8,000 people living nearby to evacuate.

There have been warnings that a "hazardous eruption" is possible within weeks. It has recorded at least 34 eruptions in the past 450 years.

Watch more videos

Video

Huge ash cloud coming from Philippines volcano

Video

Kids react to Prince Harry and Meghan 'stepping back'

Video

Iran: Your questions answered

Video

Your messages for world leaders in 2020

Video

Strange News

Video

Meet Jess the teenager fighting climate change

Video

Baby Chimp Rescue: What is the show all about?

Video

The incredible frozen city carved from ice

Video

What gaming can we look forward to in 2020?

Video

Harry and Meghan's decision - what does it mean?

Video

Three films you won't want to miss in 2020

Video

Star Wars' Daisy Ridley answers YOUR questions

Video

Can you spot your Christmas elf?

Video

What's on TV this Christmas?

Video

How to always win at Christmas crackers

Video

Karim answers your Strictly Questions

Video

Strictly winners Kelvin and Oti spill the beans!

Video

Check out these awesome drone skills

Video

Meet the twin stars of the new Cats movie!

Video

De'Graft meets the Jumanji stars!

Video

Your advice for Boris Johnson

Video

Here's why 2019 has been the year of Greta Thunberg

Video

'If I were prime minister...'

Video

Fake news: What it is and how to spot it

Video

YOUR general election questions - answered

Video

Nikki Lilly's won the Bafta Special Award

Video

Meet the girls who rescue hedgehogs

Top Stories

The Queen, the Duchess of Sussex and the Duke of Sussex

Five things for the Queen and Prince Harry to work out

comments
Keyframe #1

Hundreds evacuated as Philippines volcano spews ash

Jessica-dancing-onice

Fall means pro Vanessa will miss Sunday's Dancing on Ice

comments
Newsround Home