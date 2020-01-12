Huge ash cloud coming from Philippines volcano

A volcano in the Philippines is giving off a giant plume of ash, stretching about 1km (0.6 miles) into the sky.

Rumbling sounds and tremors have been coming from the Taal volcano - one of the world's smallest volcanoes - which is south of the capital city Manila.

Ash began falling in nearby areas on Sunday, and authorities have ordered around 8,000 people living nearby to evacuate.

There have been warnings that a "hazardous eruption" is possible within weeks. It has recorded at least 34 eruptions in the past 450 years.