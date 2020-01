The bushfires in Australia have caused loads of disruption and huge amounts of environmental damage.

Hundreds of homes have been burned, and even more have had to be left by families because the areas they are in aren't safe.

Some schools have been destroyed and in other areas the clouds of smoke have meant that kids can't go outside and play.

We've got this special report from Australian Newsrounders on what it's like for some kids there.

What causes bushfires

How did the fires start in Australia?