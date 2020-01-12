The BRITS 2020: The nominations are out but there's criticism about the amount of female stars
The BRITS 2020: the big nominations are out but there's criticism that there aren't enough women up for big awards, with a very male dominated line up. Let's take a look at some of the nominees
In a very male-led nomination list, Mabel's name stands out, she has been nominated for three awards, Best British Female, Best New Artist and Best Song. There's been a lot of talk around this year's nominees with Mabel being one of the few female artists up for awards in mixed categories. The only other female artist on the list of mixed nominees is Miley Cyrus for her song with Mark Ronson - 'Nothing Breaks Like A Heart'.
Getty Images
After his mega Glastonbury show and new album, Stormzy has been nominated for three awards this year, including Best Album and Best Male Artist. In 2018 he won Best British Male, and has been nominated for awards since 2017!
Getty Images
Lewis Capaldi has been nominated for four awards! He is up for Best British Album, Best Song, Best New Artist and Best British Male. It's been a pretty good year for the Scottish popstar. This year he leads the BRIT Award nominees and is up for more awards than Ed Sheeran!
Getty Images
The other front runner of nominees, is Dave, who is also up for, four awards! No wonder he's smiling! Well done, Dave.
Getty Images
People seem to be quite shocked that Ed Sheeran is only up for one award. In previous years Ed has been nominated for and won loads of awards at the Brits. This year his song with Justin Bieber 'I Don't Care' is up for Best Song, and that's the only award he's been entered for.
Getty Images
Ariana Grandee has been nominated for Best International Female. 2019 was another huge year for Ariana - she released two very successful albums Thank u next and K Bye For Now. She's up against Lizzo and Billie Eilish in this category!
Getty Images
Back to the boys, Harry Style has been nominated for a few awards too! He's up for Best British Male and for Best Album for Fine Line.