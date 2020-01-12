The BRITS 2020: The nominations are out but there's criticism about the amount of female stars

In a very male-led nomination list, Mabel's name stands out, she has been nominated for three awards, Best British Female, Best New Artist and Best Song. There's been a lot of talk around this year's nominees with Mabel being one of the few female artists up for awards in mixed categories. The only other female artist on the list of mixed nominees is Miley Cyrus for her song with Mark Ronson - 'Nothing Breaks Like A Heart'.