Dancing on Ice: Pro skater Vanessa missing Sunday's show after fall and concussion

PA Media

Dancing On Ice professional skater Vanessa Bauer has been forced to pull out of Sunday's show after a fall during training left her with concussion - a type of head injury.

The German skating star banged her face on a plastic barrier while training at Slough Ice Arena in Berkshire on Thursday.

On Sunday morning she posted on Instagram telling fans that she wouldn't be taking part in the latest show after medics advised her to rest.

Vanessa's celebrity partner, Diversity dancer Perri, won't be missing out though, as the two weren't due to perform this week, although Vanessa was meant to be performing as part of a group number.

Instagram/Vanessabauer_skates

What is concussion? It happens when someone gets a significant bang on the head - so much that the brain is shaken and knocks against the inside of the skull. This causes the nerves and structures in the brain to be altered, which means messages aren't sent around the brain in the right way. If a person is concussed, there are ways it can be spotted. For example: Visual signs: Looking dazed or confused, not moving, being slow or unsteady, behaving differently Inability to answer questions such as what the time is or what they were doing last week Physical symptoms: Headache, being sick, being sensitive to light or noise It can be serious and it might take someone several days to recover if they have a very bad bang to the head. Some people think that in order to get concussion, you have to be knocked unconscious - but that isn't true.

On Friday, Vanessa shared a video on Instagram of the accident, and writing: "THAT just happened. I literally thought I broke my face."

After taking medical advice, Vanessa updated everyone on Sunday with the news. She wrote: "I think it's obvious how I LOVE skating on @dancingonice which is why I'm gutted I can't perform tonight!⁣⁣

"After banging my head into the wall I feel fine but @itv is super cautious and really takes care of us skaters which is why I went through SO many tests.

Instagram/Vanessabauer_skates

⁣"Although I feel ok, I am not allowed to skate this weekend. For the sake of my health I have to rest my brain.

"As funny as I thought my fall was, head injuries are no joke and the consequences can be very serious."⁣⁣⁣

Getty Images

Dancing on Ice also shared a video from Vanessa, where she sent her best wishes to her skating partner Perri as well as wishing everyone else good luck.

She added: "I'll be back next week with an amazing number,"⁣

Get well soon Vanessa!