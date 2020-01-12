Australia fires: Five amazing ways people are helping animals

As the fires in Australia keep going, more and more animals need help.
Animal sanctuaries have been working around the clock but the demand is huge.
Members of the public both local to Australia and overseas have been pulling together to do all they can to help.
Here are five amazing ways people are helping animals.
Yes, you read that right!
19-year-old Micah and 18-year-old Caleb, wanted to help as many koalas as they could in Batlow in New South Wales.
The fires in this area have been some of the worst and lots of animals have died.
The bushes where koalas live have been burning, and many have nowhere to go and have been hurt.
The boys spent a day driving around the area picking up any koalas that needed help.
Micah and Caleb managed to get 20 koalas to safety!
Knitters, sewers and crafters have all come together from around the world.
Knitting, stitching and putting together all sorts of wonderful things for the animals of Australia.
A group in UK called "UK Crafters United" have made, pouches, birds nests, bat blankets and even possum nests and sent them over to help.
The crafting community in Australia have also been busy turning to social media appealing for as many items as possible.
The online social media group Animal Rescue Collective Craft Guild, has been sharing photos of the animals enjoying their treats.
The fires in Australia aren't the only thing causing animals distress.
The extremely hot temperatures and the drought - a shortage of water - have meant lots of animals have been left without water.
When this koala saw some cyclists, he stopped them and got some much needed water!
They were happy to share their water with him and even gave him the nickname Kodak.
This possum was determined to be saved, as fire-fighter Dean got closer to him, he ran up his leg!
Terrified of the fires and needing a safe space, Dean strapped the possum into his helmet and took him to the safety of the local fire station.
Blossom, is a wombat and her mum died in the fires.
She was more than happy to be cradled and rocked to sleep by these journalists!
