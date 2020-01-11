Meghan and Harry: Donald Trump says royal problems are 'sad' for Queen

Getty Images

US President Donald Trump says the situation with Prince Harry and Meghan is 'sad.'

Speaking to the FOX News TV channel in America, Mr Trump spoke about his respect for the Queen.

Although he said he doesn't want to talk about the whole situation, he did say he feels her Majesty doesn't deserve what is happening.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, announced earlier in the week that they would be 'stepping back'.

Getty Images The Duke and Duchess have said they will be sharing their time between North America and the United Kingdom

The announcement was made on the official 'Sussex Royal' social media account and it shocked a lot of people.

The news of their decision has spread all over the world with lots of high profile people have had their say.

I don't want to get into the whole thing, I just have such respect for he Queen, it shouldn't be happening to her. Donald Trump , US President

Has The Queen said anything?

Getty Images The Queen is said to be as shocked as the public when her grandson announced his plans to 'step back'

She hasn't spoken publically but her staff at Buckingham Palace made a statement to say that the Royal Household were working to find a way to work with The Duke and Duchess.

It's being reported today that those talks are going well and that it should be as sorted as much as possible before Harry joins his family in Canada.

The Duchess of Sussex, has already flown to Canada to be with her son , Prince Archie.

The royal couple have told the public that they plan on being financially independent - this means they won't be funded the same way.