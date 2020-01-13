play
How are trainers made?

The amount of money we spend on trainers has risen dramatically over the last few years.

Spending on trainers has grown by 30% over the past five years and the rise in sales has largely been driven by the athleisure trend, where people wear clothes traditionally used for exercise on a daily basis.

More and more people are splashing the cash in a bid to step up their shoe game, but how are our favourite sneakers actually made?

De'Graft paid a visit to Britain's only New Balance factory to find out about the process and the future of trainer production.

