How are trainers made?

The amount of money we spend on trainers has risen dramatically over the last few years.

Spending on trainers has grown by 30% over the past five years and the rise in sales has largely been driven by the athleisure trend, where people wear clothes traditionally used for exercise on a daily basis.

More and more people are splashing the cash in a bid to step up their shoe game, but how are our favourite sneakers actually made?

De'Graft paid a visit to Britain's only New Balance factory to find out about the process and the future of trainer production.