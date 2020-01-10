Selena Gomez: Lose You to Love Me singer's new album Rare

Getty Images Selena's album is about the challenges she has faced in life

Pop star Selena Gomez has just released her new album, Rare.

Selena's fans - The 'Selenators' have been waiting a long time for her third album.

Whilst making this new record she has faced many challenges, with her physical and mental health.

But now it's here fans are excited to finally here what she has been working on!

Why has the album taken so long to finish?

Getty Images Selena speaks about her new album, Rare

Well, Selena has had quite a tough few years, in 2017 she was diagnosed with the autoimmune disease, Lupus.

She is very open about her mental health and has taken time off over the years to take care of herself.

When talking about the album, she said it was a "nightmare" but only "in the best way possible".

Some fans even believe that some of her songs could be about her break-up with Justin Bieber!

I thought that I was so ready like two years ago... then something would happen to me and it would be very drastic, so that it would take me somewhere else Selena Gomez , Pop Star

However, despite these set-backs, she didn't give up and now has an album with 13 songs!

Selena took to Instagram to talk about Rare, saying:

HERE IT IS!!! My album is officially out in the universe.. thank you for the souls that worked on this with me. Now it's yours. Hope you like it. Selena Gomez , Pop Star

