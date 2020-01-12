Michael Rosen: Should school break times be longer?

Getty Images How do you feel about your school breaks?

There's been a debate brewing in recent months about school break times.

According to a 2019 report, by University College London, breaks have been getting shorter over the past two decades, as teachers try to pack more lessons into the day or end the school day earlier.

Primary schools in England had 45 minutes less break time a week than in 1995, and secondary pupils lost just over an hour (65 minutes) over the same period.

Now children's author Michael Rosen, famous for We're Going On A Bear Hunt, says that needs to stop because play is a fundamental human right.

He's been working with the British Psychological Society (BPS) to highlight the importance of break times and play.

Getty Images Michael says that play is 'really, really important' to him.

Play isn't an extra, it isn't an add on. Whoever you are, maybe you're a mum, a dad, an auntie, an uncle or a grandparent, a child, a teenager, a teacher, whoever you are, let's get out there and play. Michael Rosen , Children's author

We want to know what you think. Should you have more playtime at school? Let us know by voting and commenting below.

Oops you can't see this activity! To enjoy Newsround at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.

If you can't see this vote, click here.

Getty Images Have your break times been cut?

Why do some people think shorter breaks are bad?

Playing can be really beneficial. Research suggests it can help build confidence, independence and social skills (like making friends) as well as helping with balance, co-ordination and dealing with challenges.

Dan O'Hare, from the British Psychological Society, said:

"Children's break time has been reduced by 45 minutes a week in recent years, and one of the results is that eight out of 10 children now do less than one hour of physical activity per day...play isn't just a means to an end, it's fundamental to children's development and wellbeing."

Getty Images How long do you think a break should be?

How long should break times be?

There's no set answer to this.

The Department for Education - the part of the government that deals with schools - says schools can choose how short or long breaks are.

BUT they also say that children at school should be given appropriate breaks.

How important do you think playing is during break times? How long are your school breaks and do you think they should be longer or shorter? Let us know in the comments below.