The Consumer Electronics Show has come to an end in Las Vegas in America.

It's a four day tech event where companies from all over the world show of the latest tech and gadgets that they are developing.

More than 175,000 people attend to look at 4,500 exhibitions and listen to 1,000 speakers.

The BBC's technology Journalist Zoe Kleinman has been at CES all week and has been showing us some of the most interesting tech she's seen.