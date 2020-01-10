Greta Thunberg: Climate activist has a road gritting machine named after her

Getty Images There are gritters named after Greta but we're pretty sure she wont be driving them!

Greta Thunberg is the latest big name to have a gritter named after her!

Both South Lanarkshire Council and Manchester City Council have named a road-gritting machine - Gritter Thunberg!

Authorities use the trucks to put salt and grit on the roads when it's cold, to stop them getting icy and becoming dangerous for cars and pedestrians.

Have a read of some of the other fun names people have come up with and vote on your favourite! If you have any good ideas let us know in the comments!

What have the councils said?

South Lanarkshire Council named its gritter 'Gritter Thunberg' last year and said: "Our school kids choose the name and I think that is a reflection on all the good work she has been doing.

"It really struck a cord with our children so that's why they picked the name. There was a few to vote from but Gritter Thunberg was the most popular."

Getty Images/Twitter

Manchester City Council asked for suggestions on social media and received more than 2,000 ideas!

Angeliki Stogia from Manchester council said: "people might see the name they voted for on the roads, meaning that the vehicles will be spreading a little cheer, as well as grit, throughout the winter months."

What other gritters have been given fun names!

There are loads - it's become a bit of a fun joke thing for councils to do. Some even let you track your favourite gritter on a website.

Traffic Scotland Gangster Grannie Gritter and Darth Spreader made us laugh

Transport Scotland a famously named one of their trucks after a famous sports star, Sir Andy Flurry, the old kids film Gritty Gritty Bang Bang and even Spread Sheeran!

Bear Scotland Sir Andy Flurry loads up with salt ahead of another grit-spreading tournament

The winning names include Snowbi-Gone Kenobi from Star Wars, another is named Spreaddie Mercury after Queen singer and Spreaddie Flintoff after the famous cricketer.

Oldham Council Eve McGrath is a fan of Nicole Scherzinger

In 2016 East Riding Council had a gritter named Nicole Saltslinger - after the pop star and old X Factor Judge. It was name suggested by Eve McGrath, who was 10 at the time.

Doncaster called their gritters Gritney Spears, Usain Salt and David Ploughie!

So what do you think? Let us know any suggestions for gritter names in the comments below,