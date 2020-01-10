Iran plane crash: Why some planes aren't flying over the country

AFP/Getty Images

A number of airline companies have stopped flights over Iran to help keep people safe.

It follows a plane crash shortly after take-off from the Iranian capital of Tehran on Wednesday 8 January.

Iran and the US have been in the news a lot recently after tensions between the two countries increased.

The crash happened just hours after Iran launched missiles at US targets in Iraq.

What do we know about what happened?

The flight which crashed was heading to the Canadian city of Toronto, via the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv.

It was a Ukraine International Airlines (UIA) flight carrying 176 passengers. All on board, including the plane's crew, were killed in the crash.

The cause of the crash is now being investigated.

UIA has suspended all flights to and from Iran and a number of major international companies are also diverting their flights away from the region's airspace.

How have people reacted to the Iran plane crash?

Several governments, including the US, UK and Canada, have blamed Iran for the crash.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has suggested the aircraft was brought down by accident by an Iranian missile.

He said: "We have intelligence from multiple sources, including our allies and our own intelligence. The evidence indicates that the plane was shot down by an Iranian surface-to-air missile.

"This may well have been unintentional. This new information reinforces the need for a thorough investigation into this matter."

The UK's Foreign Office is advising people not to travel to Iran.

Foreign Secretary, Dominic Raab, said: "We agree with the Canadian assessment that indicates that the Ukrainian international airlines flight was shot down by a surface-to-air missile...it may well have been unintentional.

"Our view on the crash underlines why we urgently now need an independent, full and transparent investigation to establish what caused it.

"The families of the victims deserve to know the truth and we say that whether they are Canadian families, British families, Ukrainian families, Swedish, German, and, let us not forget, Iranian families because they've suffered the greatest loss of life in this terrible incident and they deserve to know the truth too."

What has Iran said?

Iran has rejected claims it is responsible and authorities there have blamed technical issues with the UIA plane.

An initial report was released by Iran's Civil Aviation Organisation on Thursday.

It said the Boeing 737-800 suffered a technical problem shortly after take-off and that no radio distress call was made by the pilot.

At a news conference on Friday, Iran's Civil Aviation Organisation (CAOI) chief Ali Abedzadeh repeated his view that a missile was not the cause of the crash.

"The thing that is clear to us, and that we can say with certainty is, that this plane was not hit by a missile.

"This plane for more than one and a half minutes was on fire and was in the air, and the location shows that the pilot was attempting to return."