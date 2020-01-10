Australia fires: Mega blaze looks more likely

Getty Images

On Friday, Australian authorities said that 'mega blaze' is looking more and more likely.

Two fires in two separate states - New South Wales and Victoria - are expected to come together to form a much larger fire.

The country is preparing to face this 'mega blaze' - which was expected to happen at 8pm in Australia - around 9am in the UK.

Locals have been asked to leave their homes before the situation becomes too dangerous.

The fires in Australia have been raging since September, and many are concerned that worse is yet to come.

Where is the 'mega blaze' happening?

Two large fires that have effected the South-East states of Victoria and New South Wales are expected to join up across the border.

The 40°C temperatures, fierce winds and lack of rain have all made the situation much worse.

In Victoria, more than 3,000 square miles have been burned.

That's an area five times the size of the county of Greater London.

Since the fires started in September, at least 27 people have died in Australia's bushfires.

Already the fires have destroyed an area equivalent to the size of Iceland - nearly 40,000 square miles.

We are a long way from the end of this crisis and this disaster... Scott Morrison , Prime Minister of Australia

Firefighters from New Zealand, Canada and the United States of America have been travelling to Australia this week.

As the US firefighters arrived to help in Victoria this week, they were given a round of applause by onlookers.