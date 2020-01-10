Northern Ireland: Draft deal to restore government

AFP/Getty Images Stormont is the home of the Northern Ireland government, which was dissolved after an argument between the two parties in power

Political parties in Northern Ireland have been presented with a suggested deal which could restore the government there.

The deal called New Decade, New Approach, was published by the British and Irish governments on Thursday 9 October.

Northern Ireland has been without a government for three years after a power-sharing argument between the two governing parties - the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) and Sinn Fein - led to the government at Stormont being dissolved.

On Monday 13 January, laws to give civil servants extra powers to run the region's public services while there is not a government are due to run out so the parties have until then to reach an agreement or a new election could be called.

Talks in Northern Ireland are led by the Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, Julian Smith, who represents the British government, and the Irish Tanaiste (Deputy Prime Minister), Simon Coveney, who represents the government in the Republic of Ireland.

What is Stormont? Stormont is the commonly used name to refer to the Northern Ireland Assembly, which is based in the Stormont Estate, in east Belfast. The assembly is where political business relating to Northern Ireland takes place, with laws made and looked at by 90 elected representatives.

What is in the deal?

Petition of concern

The petition of concern was put together to protect the minorities in Northern Ireland's power-sharing government.

At least 30 politicians can sign a notice and present it to the Speaker if they have concerns about a motion before the Assembly.

But it has been used to block issues such as the legalisation of same-sex marriage, this was eventually passed by the government in Westminster.

In the new deal, the people must be from two or more parties, so that one party cannot block a decision.

Irish language

There is official recognition of both Irish and Ulster-Scots languages.

An Irish Language Commissioner and Ulster Scots/Ulster Commissioner will be appointed to protect the two languages.

Climate change

The deal also includes the idea that there should be a separate climate change act for Northern Ireland - the only part of the UK without these laws.

Up until now, Northern Ireland has had to follow laws set by wider UK legislation on climate change.

It suggests an independent environmental protection agency, to hold government to account, and make sure environmental targets are followed.