play
Watch Newsround

Quiz: How well do you know your fandoms?

Last updated at 17:11
comments
View Comments

Have you got a favourite music star, game or TV show you just can't get enough of?

We're all a fan of something or someone, but what happens when loads of fans come together?

Well, they form a group that is known as a 'fandom'. That's a group of people who share a strong connection to a particular person, group, TV show or game.

Fandoms often get their own nicknames, so we've put together a little quiz to test your knowledge. Give it a go and let us know how you do!

Are you part of any fandoms? What do you think makes a good fan? Let us know in the comments!

More like this

star-wars.
image

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker premiere - fans' amazing costumes

BTS-comeback.

BTS are coming back!

Your Comments

Join the conversation

0 comments

Top Stories

prince-harry-and-meghan.

Prince Harry and Meghan to step back

comments
8
Tokyo-2020-Olympic-Games-logo

Why Tokyo 2020 athletes will be sleeping on cardboard beds

comments
2
Cuttlefish

Why this cuttlefish is wearing 3D glasses

comments
1
Newsround Home