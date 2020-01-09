Quiz: How well do you know your fandoms?

Have you got a favourite music star, game or TV show you just can't get enough of?

We're all a fan of something or someone, but what happens when loads of fans come together?

Well, they form a group that is known as a 'fandom'. That's a group of people who share a strong connection to a particular person, group, TV show or game.

Fandoms often get their own nicknames, so we've put together a little quiz to test your knowledge. Give it a go and let us know how you do!

Are you part of any fandoms? What do you think makes a good fan? Let us know in the comments!