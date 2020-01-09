play
Watch Newsround

Cuttlefish: 3D glasses used to find out how they see

Last updated at 16:31
comments
View Comments (1)
CuttlefishR. Feord

The eyes of a cuttlefish are very different to humans, but scientists have discovered we have one spec-tacular thing in common - we both see objects in 3D.

Researchers at the University of Minnesota used Velcro to attach special 3D glasses to cuttlefish (molluscs), to test how their vision worked.

The specs meant they could investigate if the molluscs were using both their eyes to judge distance.

It turns out these amazing creatures may be even better at it than humans!

How did the test work?
Cuttlefish in the theatreFeord et al
The equipment was arranged so the cuttlefish saw slightly different images with each eye

The scientists built a special underwater theatre before making their molluscs comfortable with the 3D glasses.

They then trained the cuttlefish to strike at images of two walking shrimp - their favourite snack - on screen.

The images were shown either in front of or behind the screen meaning they struck either too close or too far away.

Once they'd done the experiment, the cuttlefish were immediately rewarded with eating a live shrimp.

Professor Trevor Wardill who carried out the test said: "When both eyes could see the shrimp, it allowed cuttlefish to make faster decisions when attacking.

"This can make all the difference in catching a meal."

Cuttlefish in 3D glassesR.Feord
The cuttlefish were able to take the glasses off if they found them uncomfortable!
What about other cephalopods?

Cuttlefish are members of the cephalopod class, along with octopus and squid.

Previous studies have suggested they are the only cephalopod who can rotate their eyes to face forward.

Their ability to see in 3D is another unique skill for this remarkable creature.

It's not the first time scientists have tested 3D glasses though - check out how smooth these praying mantises look.

More like this

Insect in 3D glasses
play
1:03

In-specs: the critters wearing 3D glasses!

Cow dons VR headset on a Russian farm

Russian cows get VR headsets to help anxiety

Man's eye wearing the telescopic lens.

Superhero tech: Robotic eye contacts and other super-powered tech

Your Comments

Join the conversation

1 comment

  • Wow!

Top Stories

prince-harry-and-meghan.

Prince Harry and Meghan to step back

comments
6
Tokyo-2020-Olympic-Games-logo

Why Tokyo 2020 athletes will be sleeping on cardboard beds

comments
2
wolf-moon.

What is a wolf moon and how can you see it on Friday?

comments
Newsround Home