Tokyo 2020: Why athletes will sleep on cardboard beds

Imagine sleeping on a bed made from cardboard.

That's what athletes competing at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympics Games will be doing.

Bed frames in the Olympic and Paralympic village - where competitors stay during the Games - will be made from recyclable cardboard.

The mattresses will also be made from polyethylene materials which means they can be re-used to make plastic products afterwards.

In total during the Olympics, there will be 18,000 beds in the village. During the Paralympics there'll be 8,000 of them.

The eco-friendly beds aren't the only thing that organisers are doing to try and help protect the planet and reduce carbon emissions created by the Games.

Getty Images All of the medals will be made from recycled metal taken from gadgets including 6.2 million used mobile phones.

The Olympic torch has been made from aluminium waste and recycled household and marine plastic is being used for the podiums.

The Olympics will take place between 24 July and 9 August 2020. The Paralympics will follow, from 25 August to 6 September 2020.