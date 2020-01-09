play
Watch Newsround

Tokyo 2020: Why athletes will sleep on cardboard beds

Last updated at 16:55
comments
View Comments
Bed-olympic-paralympic-village.Reuters

Imagine sleeping on a bed made from cardboard.

That's what athletes competing at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympics Games will be doing.

Bed frames in the Olympic and Paralympic village - where competitors stay during the Games - will be made from recyclable cardboard.

The mattresses will also be made from polyethylene materials which means they can be re-used to make plastic products afterwards.

In total during the Olympics, there will be 18,000 beds in the village. During the Paralympics there'll be 8,000 of them.

The eco-friendly beds aren't the only thing that organisers are doing to try and help protect the planet and reduce carbon emissions created by the Games.

If you cannot see the interactive activity on this page, click here.

Tokyo-2020-Olympic-Games-logoGetty Images
All of the medals will be made from recycled metal taken from gadgets including 6.2 million used mobile phones.

The Olympic torch has been made from aluminium waste and recycled household and marine plastic is being used for the podiums.

The Olympics will take place between 24 July and 9 August 2020. The Paralympics will follow, from 25 August to 6 September 2020.

More like this

Tokyo 2020
play
1:14

Kids vote on Tokyo 2020's new mascot

People spell out 'Thank You'
play
1:27

Tokyo will host 2020 Olympic Games

A child skateboarding

Olympics quiz: Which of these sports are in it?

Sky Brown

Sky the skateboarder hopes to compete at Tokyo 2020

Hannah-Cockroft-with-the-GB-flag
play
1:44

Tokyo 2020: Hannah Cockroft eyes gold at Japan Paralympic Games

Your Comments

Join the conversation

0 comments

Top Stories

prince-harry-and-meghan.

Prince Harry and Meghan to step back

comments
4
Cuttlefish

Why this cuttlefish is wearing 3D glasses

comments
wolf-moon.

What is a wolf moon and how can you see it on Friday?

comments
Newsround Home