Royal Family: Where does its money come from?

On Thursday, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan, announced that they will be stepping down from their senior royal duties.

As part of their new lifestyle they are planning to move to North America with baby Archie and say they will "work to become financially independent".

Very senior members of the Royal Family are not allowed to have regular jobs, so this is a big step for the couple and the news has shocked a lot of people.

So how have the couple been funded up until now and where does the Royal Family's money come from?

Annoyingly, this is a question with no simple answer!

The Royal Family is funded in a number of different ways.

The Sovereign Grant

Much of the money that the Royal Family spends, is in order to keep good relationships with world leaders and other countries.

For example, they take part in national and international events, meeting with world leaders and hosting functions.

When they host important foreign leaders, this is often referred to as a state visit.

What does sovereign mean? The word 'sovereign' has a few different meanings, but in this case it refers to a ruler, particularly one with royal heritage. For example, the Emperor of Japan would also be called sovereign.

But to do all this they are given a set amount of money from the UK government - this money is called the Sovereign Grant.

It's thought this provides about 5% of Prince Harry and Meghan's income.

The Sovereign Grant is provided to cover the costs of the Queen's official duties and help repair the palaces where the Royal Family live, like Buckingham Palace and Windsor Castle. It's funded by profits from the Crown Estate - commercial properties owned by the Crown.

In 2018/19 the Royal Family were given £82 million to cover their duties and to cover major restoration to Buckingham Palace.

The Crown Estate

The Crown Estate is property that belongs to the Queen or King during their reign.

In 1760, George III agreed to have these lands managed on behalf of the government.

It now covers lots of properties like houses and offices, as well as shops and businesses across the UK.

For example, Royal Ascot racecourse is one of the properties owned by the Crown Estate.

Currently, the Crown Estate is valued at £7.3 billion.

What is the Treasury? The Treasury is where all public money is managed by the government. Public money includes taxes paid by businesses and people.

Any leftover profit from the estate goes to the Treasury and in return the Royal Family receives an annual payment from the government.

This funds the Sovereign Grant (see above).

The Prince of Wales

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex say that about 95% of their income comes from the Prince of Wales.

Prince Charles, who is Prince Harry's father, pays for the couple's public duties (as well as those of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge) and some of their private costs.

Prince Charles' money comes from the income from the Duchy of Cornwall - that's a collection of property and financial investments.

The Privy Purse

The Privy Purse is a fancy way of describing money that is made from an even fancier sounding thing called the Duchy of Lancaster (land, property and assets which are owned by the Royal Family).

If you're still with us at this point, The Duchy of Lancaster is very similar, but separate, to the Crown Estate.

The profit from the Privy Purse helps pay for other members of the Royal Family.

Does the Royal Family pay taxes?

Yes! The Queen pays tax. Her personal income from things like the Privy Purse is also taxed.

Don't know what taxes are?

Basically everyone in the UK who earns money has to pay some money to the government.

This is how the government is able to run services like the NHS and schools.

Businesses also pay taxes to the government.

Taxes are usually taken from your wages and what you pay depends on what you earn.

Does the Royal Family bring in money for the UK?

Supporters of the Royal Family say the monarchy helps the UK make money, as they are so popular all over the world.

They claim that this helps drive tourism to the UK where people like to visit the palaces and learn more about the Royal Family.

The tourist board of Great Britain, VisitBritain, says tourism to royal residences like Buckingham Palace and Windsor Castle brings millions of visitors - and therefore money into the country.

Some people say tourism from the monarchy brings in about £550 million but it is hard to estimate the exact figure.