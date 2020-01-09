Justin Bieber: Singer reveals he has Lyme disease

Getty Images Justin Bieber has been diagnosed with Lyme disease

Singer Justin Bieber has revealed that he has been coping with a condition known as Lyme disease for the past few years.

Lyme disease is an infection that is passed to humans by ticks.

When it is discovered early it is easy to treat but some people, like Justin, live with the effects of the infection for years.

On Instagram, Justin posted a comment next to a screengrab of a TMZ story about his Lyme disease diagnosis.

I've been recently diagnosed with Lyme disease, not only that but had a serious case of chronic mono which affected my, skin, brain function, energy, and overall health... It's been a rough couple years but getting the right treatment that will help treat this so far incurable disease and I will be back and better than ever Justin Bieber , Instagram

Getty Images Hailey Bieber encouraged others to research Lyme disease to understand the symptoms

In recent months, some fans have been concerned about Bieber's health with many thinking he seemed unwell.

By revealing his diagnosis Justin was hoping to put an end to rumours about his health.

His wife, Hailey, defended his revelation on Twitter.

For those who are trying to downplay the severity of Lyme disease. Please do your research and listen to the stories of people who have suffered with it for years. Making fun of and belittling a disease you don't understand is never the way, all it takes is educating yourself. Hailey Bieber , Twitter

On Instagram, Justin says his upcoming documentary will give more information about his diagnosis.

Justin's documentary comes out on 27 January 2020 on YouTube.

Getty Images Lyme disease is spread by a small number of infected ticks

What is Lyme disease?

Lyme disease is spread by a small number of ticks (around 13%) which are infected with a bacteria.

This bacteria is what causes Lyme disease.

Most people with Lyme disease recover, particularly when the disease is caught early.

Symptoms of Lyme disease include a rash that forms a circle around a bite - which can appear up to 3 months after the tick's bite.

Other symptoms include a high temperature, headaches, muscle pain and tiredness.

For those who carry Lyme disease for months or years, they might have more serious symptoms.

This often happens when the infection is not discovered early enough.

If you are concerned about yourself or someone you know, speak to an adult you trust.

What can you do to prevent Lyme disease?

Few ticks carry this disease, but it is important to be careful in areas where there are lots of ticks and know how to remove them safely.

Their bites are not usually painful, and some people might not even notice that they've been bitten.

Ticks usually live in grassy areas and forests. They are often found in the Scottish Highlands and the New Forest.

The NHS recommends the best ways to avoid ticks.

When you're outdoors, try to keep your legs covered.

Keep your ankles covered with socks or boots.

Use insect repellent on your clothes and skin.

Try to stay on paths when you're out walking.

After you've been outdoors, check your clothes and skin for any ticks.

Getty Images Ticks can be found in forests and grassy areas

If you do spot a tick - don't panic!

Remember most ticks do not carry the Lyme disease bacteria.

Tell an adult who will help you remove it.

There is lots of advice from the NHS and online about how to remove ticks safely.