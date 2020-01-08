Uri Geller responds to Dominic Cumming's government job advert

Getty Images Mr Cummings posted the advert on his blog

Dominic Cummings, Chief Special Advisor to Prime Minister Boris Johnson has written a job advert that has got people talking.

In the advert on his blog Dominic asked for the UK's "super-talented weirdos" to apply for a number of jobs.

These jobs are roles in the government and in the civil service.

It may seem strange that someone would be asking for "assorted weirdos" to undertake jobs with the government, but Mr Cummings says he wants "to hire an unusual set of people".

So why has Dominic Cummings posted the job advert?

The hope is to encourage a more diverse workforce at Number 10 and in civil service jobs.

Dominic says he wants people with different skills and backgrounds to work on Downing Street, where the top politicians work and live.

He's hoping his advert will bag him the right people with the right skills.

We need some true wild cards, artists, people who never went to university and fought their way out of an appalling hell hole. Dominic Cummings , Special Adviser to the Prime Minister.

Getty Images Spoon-bender Geller says he's applying for the top job

Has anyone actually responded?

Yes. A famous TV magician and illusionist called Uri Geller.

He is most famous for claiming he can bend spoons with his mind!

• What's the difference between a magician and an illusionist? An illusionist is someone who performs tricks using different techniques to distract the audience.

A magician is someone who performs magic, using what they claim are magical powers.

That's not the only thing he has claimed to be able to do...

Getty Images Mr Geller claims he can bend spoons with his mind

He claims he was given his powers by aliens and in 2019 he wrote a letter to Theresa May telling her he would use his powers to stop Brexit.

The Telegraph newspaper say that Uri is 100% serious about his application and that he hopes to use his 'special powers' to bring peace and stop wars.