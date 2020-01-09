Baby Chimp Rescue: What is the show all about?

Imagine if you got rid of all your most boring subjects at school and instead spent your day learning how to make funny noises, climb trees and eating good food?

Well, this is how a group of baby chimpanzees spend their day living in a sanctuary in Liberia, Africa.

In a brand new series, we follow the lives of these orphaned chimpanzees as they learn to how to navigate the big wide world without their parents.

Professor of Primatology, Ben Garrod, tells us a little bit about how he was able to teach chimps like Ella and Max how to walk, eat and climb like a monkey!

Baby Chimp Rescue is on from Thursday 9 January at 8pm on BBC Two.