Mbappe, Neymar, Messi? Who is the world's most valuable footie star according to CIES?

Getty Images Kylian Mbappé, Raheem Sterling and Mohamed Salah are at the top of the list

A group of experts who look at the value of footie stars say Kylian Mbappé is the most valuable player in the sport.

The PSG and France star has come out at the top of the list of some of football's biggest names. It was put together by a group of experts called the CIES Football Observatory.

The list is meant to show whose transfer fees would be the highest if they were bought or sold.

They say Mbappé is worth 265.2 million euro - that's about 225 million pounds!

The top three are the France striker Mbappé, England and Manchester City star Raheem Sterling and Liverpool and Egypt's Mohamed Salah.

The experts at CIES work it out using loads of factors including how well they've played for their clubs, for their countries, what their position is, their age and how rich their clubs are. But it's just an estimate.

The most expensive player ever actually bought is Brazil star Neymar who PSG paid 222 million Euros (£188.3 million) for from Barcelona in 2017.

Find out more below and vote for which of these Top 10 most valuable players you'd like to see in YOUR team, and tell us who you'd love to buy in the comments below.

Oops you can't see this activity! To enjoy Newsround at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.

If you cannot see the interactive activity on this page, click here.