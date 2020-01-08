Tokyo 2020: Artwork marks Olympic and Paralympics Games
Official posters have been put on display at a museum in Tokyo ahead of the Olympic and Paralympic Games in July and August of this year.
An exhibition featuring artwork designed for the 2020 Olympics has gone on display in Tokyo. 20 new pieces are on show and we've picked some of our favourites. Shoko Kanazawa who is a calligrapher (someone who specialises in written art) created this bold design called Fly High! With its gold background and black calligraphy, the poster represents the “energy of athletes”.
Shoko Kanazawa
Check out the use of colour in this awesome picture from artist Chihiro Mori. This painting celebrates the Paralympics which begins on 25 August.
Chihiro Mori
Japanese photographer Mika Ninagawa created this beautiful picture to illustrate wheelchair basketball. The sky's the limit!
Mika Ninagawa
Painter Shinro Ohtake said he was imagining an Olympic scene far removed from Earth. Pretty abstract right?
Shinro Ohtake
Viviane Sassen said she wanted to make an image that was playful, colourful and meaningful. It's called Joy of Play. The large ‘dots’ of colourful ink represent the circles of the Olympic Games official logo.
Viviane Sassen
This poster by graphic designer Taku Satoh represents the spirit of the Olympics and competition. It represents athletes from all over the world bringing their own talents to the Games.
Taku Satoh
This funky painting is by British artist Chris Ofili. He's listed the range of sports on offer at the Games down the side - which is pretty cool.
Chris Ofili
This is the most simple of all the artwork pieces. It's by artist Philippe Weisbecker is inspired by sketches of the new Olympic stadium. He drew it on rice paper - a nod to Japanese culture.