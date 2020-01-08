Human brain in ancient skull survived 2,600 years and scientists may know why

PA Media

Scientists think acidic fluid helped preserve brain tissue in an iron-age skull of someone who died about 2,600 years ago.

The brain was spotted inside a skull found in a muddy pit during excavations in the Heslington area of York in 2008.

It is believed to be one of the oldest to be found in the UK (673-482 BC).

When it was discovered the big mystery for scientists was how the delicate tissue of the brain was able to survive intact and had not rotted away.

Over the course of a year, researchers unfolded the proteins in the Heslington brain and found that once unfolded they had similar properties to normal, living brain tissue.

Normally, brains decompose quite quickly after death in a rapid process of autolysis - enzymes breaking up the tissue.

The findings suggest that an acidic fluid may have got into the brain and prevented it rotting in usual way.

Getty Images The 2,600-year-old brain was preserved despite its age

Lead author Dr Axel Petzold, of the UCL Queen Square Institute of Neurology, had spent years researching two types of filaments in the brain which act like scaffolds to hold brain matter together.

Both filaments are usually found in greater amounts in inner areas of the brain, but in the preserved Heslington brain there were more in the outer areas of the brain.

According to the researchers, this suggests that the prevention of decay started in the outer parts of the brain possibly as an acidic fluid seeped into it.

Dr Petzold said the key to why the brain tissue survived might be due to how the person died or was buried.

"Something cruel must have happened to this person," he said, pointing to evidence that the person was hit hard on the head or neck before being having their head chopped off.

Dr Petzold also said the findings about brain protein folding and unfolding could help biomedical research into diseases like dementia.