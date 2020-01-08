Animal count begins at the UK's biggest zoo

Zookeepers at Whipsnade have started the mammoth task of counting each animal.
Whipsnade Zoo is busy carrying out its annual animal stock take. They count all the animals to see how many there are. There are more than 2500 animals at the zoo so it's a huge task. Here's one of the zookeepers keeping an eye on Khari the giraffe.
ZSL Whipsnade
How cute are these two? This is rhino Behan and her one month old calf Zhiwa lining up to be counted.
ZSL Whipsnade
These ring tailed lemurs are very playful aren't they.
ZSL Whipsnade
2019 was a busy year for the zoo. Here's keeper Joshua Tall adding four new guinea fowl to the count.
ZSL Whipsnade
It's a tricky challenge for keepers to keep track of everything from lemurs to giraffes and especially these fast-moving vampire crabs.
ZSL Whipsnade
There are currently more than 80 species of fish in the Zoo’s new Aquarium, which opened last summer. Here's one of the keepers taking a picture of this fish.
ZSL Whipsnade
Here's zookeeper Thomas Maunders taking a closer look at one of the Madagascan hissing cockroaches.