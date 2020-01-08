play
Watch Newsround
Last updated at 08:36
image

Animal count begins at the UK's biggest zoo

Zookeepers at Whipsnade have started the mammoth task of counting each animal.
Whipsnade Zoo is busy carrying out its annual animal stock take. They count all the animals to see how many there are. There are more than 2500 animals at the zoo so it's a huge task. Here's one of the zookeepers keeping an eye on Khari the giraffe.
giraffe-zookeeperZSL Whipsnade
How cute are these two? This is rhino Behan and her one month old calf Zhiwa lining up to be counted.
rhinoZSL Whipsnade
These ring tailed lemurs are very playful aren't they.
lemurs.ZSL Whipsnade
2019 was a busy year for the zoo. Here's keeper Joshua Tall adding four new guinea fowl to the count.
guinea-fowlZSL Whipsnade
It's a tricky challenge for keepers to keep track of everything from lemurs to giraffes and especially these fast-moving vampire crabs.
crabZSL Whipsnade
There are currently more than 80 species of fish in the Zoo’s new Aquarium, which opened last summer. Here's one of the keepers taking a picture of this fish.
fishZSL Whipsnade
Here's zookeeper Thomas Maunders taking a closer look at one of the Madagascan hissing cockroaches.
cockroachZSL Whipsnade

More like this

Kids-at-Chester-Zoo.
play
2:02

Why did these kids take over the zoo for a day?

Zookeeper tends to tortoise
play
1:49

Chester Zoo: "We worked really hard to save the animals"

Philippine crocodile
play
1:17

London Zoo begins its animal count

Top Stories

US-Iran

Iran: Why have US bases been attacked?

comments
4
climate-activists-wear-masks.

How the Australian bushfires are having a wider effect

comments
1
A man holding a piece from the exhibition

How did the real world inspire JK Rowling's mythical creatures?

Newsround Home