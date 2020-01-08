Iran: Why have US bases been attacked by missiles?

Getty Images

Iran has launched missile attacks on American troops at two military bases in the country of Iraq.

The country says it's an act of revenge following the death of one of Iran's most powerful military commanders, General Qasem Soleimani.

He was killed on Friday 3 January by an airstrike which was ordered by the US President Donald Trump.

Iran's foreign minister has said "we do not seek escalation or war" and it is not yet clear what America's response will be.

Why did the attack take place in Iraq?

Thousands of US troops are based in Iraq, which is next to Iran.

More than a dozen ballistic missiles were fired at the military bases in Al Asad and Irbil.

The attacks came just hours after General Qasem Soleimani was buried.

This now puts Iraq in a difficult position as it considers itself an ally of both Iran and the US.

Iraq's Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi called the missile strike that killed General Qasem Soleimani a "blatant attack on the nation's dignity".

EPA Many Iranians turned out for the funeral of General Qasem Soleimani

What's the reaction been like?

President Trump has tweeted following the attack and said "all is well" but it's unclear if any US soldiers died in the attack.

He's expected to speak later on Wednesday about the issue.

There's also been a response from the UK's Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab following this growing crisis.

He described Iran's attack as "reckless and dangerous" and urged the country not to repeat it.

The UK government has now put the Royal Navy and military helicopters on standby in the region.

