Fantastic Beasts: JK Rowling inspired exhibition at Natural History Museum

A new exhibition, that looks at how the real world inspired author JK Rowling's mythical creatures from her books, will go on show at the Natural History Museum.

The exhibition which opens in the spring, will look at creations from Rowling's Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts series.

It will have scenes from the Fantastic Beasts films and footage from the BBC Natural History Unit to show how similar real world animals, mythological creatures and wizarding world beasts are to each other.

Visitors will be able to compare the camouflage tactics of a jaguar to that of the wizarding world's Demiguise.

Wizarding world examples will include an Erumpent horn - from the Harry Potter films - and the dragon skull from Professor Lupin's classroom.

Real-world objects will include a giant oarfish, the world's longest bony fish, which is thought to be the inspiration for mythical sea serpents around the world.

They'll be a documentary to go with the exhibition presented by Stephen Fry which will also explore the origins of the mythical creatures and beasts in Rowling's stories.

Fry said: "I could not be more delighted to be a part of this magnificent opportunity for us Muggles to show the wizarding world that the fantastic beasts in our world are more than a match for theirs.

The exhibition, Fantastic Beasts: The Wonder of Nature, will run for seven months before going tour.

