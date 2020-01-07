Have Nasa found aliens living in space?

Getty Images Will NASA find Aliens in space?

We are just days into 2020 and Nasa are already teasing us with signs of alien life in space.

A team of the US space scientists believe that if they can spot oxygen on other planets it'll lead them to extraterrestrial life.

They say they have come up with a technique to do this using a very special super strength telescope.

But what does it all really mean and how will it be done?

What does extraterrestrial life actually mean?

Getty Images Okay, so no actual aliens - yet!

Okay, so this could be a little bit of a let down - extraterrestrial life simply means life outside of Earth.

So, this could be anything from space plants or tiny organisms to the little green guys we all wonder about.

Nasa has developed a technique to help them spot oxygen gas on planets other than Earth.

If there is oxygen on a planet then likelihood is that there is some form of life there too!

How are Nasa planning to find 'life' in space?

Getty Images This is Nasa's James Webb Space Telescope which they hope will find 'alien' life

Nasa have said they will see if a planet has oxygen on it by using new technology like the James Webb Space Telescope.

When two molecules - two atoms bonded together - collide they send out signals.

When this happens, they block out a part of something called the infrared spectrum.

Getty Images Infrared light can show all sorts, this one shows the outline of a French Bulldog!

The infrared spectrum is a way of looking at things using infrared light.

So the telescope will pick up where the blockage occurs and give Nasa a clue to where the oxygen is coming from.

Once they figure out where it is coming from, they hope to be able to find the life form creating it.

"This oxygen signal is known since the early 1980s from Earth's atmospheric studies but has never been studied for exoplanet research." Thomas Fauchez , NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center and lead author of the study.

Did you know?

Getty Images Helen Sharman said when talking about aliens: "Will they be like you and me, made up of carbon and nitrogen? Maybe not."

Lots of people think that aliens exist and are living in space.

Earlier this week Britain's first space explorer, Helen Sharman, told newspapers that she had no doubt that aliens exist.

Nick Jonas also believes he has seen flying saucers in his back garden in America.

And famous former UK Prime Minister Winston Churchill believed they were real too!

I, for one, am not so immensely impressed by the success we are making of our civilization here that I am prepared to think we are the only spot in this immense universe which contains living, thinking creatures. Winston Churchill

What do you think?

Do you believe we could find aliens, what do you think about there being extraterrestrial life?

Let us know in the comments!