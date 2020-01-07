play
Watch Newsround

What happened when Stormzy forgot his shoes live on TV

He may be one of the most famous grime artists around but Stormzy has showed his fans he's human, just like the rest of us, when he forgot his shoes on live telly.

The 26-year-old rapper was on BBC Breakfast promoting his new album, Heavy Is The Head, on Tuesday when it became clear that he forgot his shoes.

Instead Stormzy was seen wearing some cosy black slippers.

Afterwards, BBC presenter Dan Walker pointed it out and Stormzy replied: "I forgot. I did a signing in Bristol, then I got in the car. I was like, 'Ah damn, I ain't got my trainers!'"

Fans took to social media to talk about the mix up with one saying: "This is a dream I have regularly; that I've gone out in my slippers. @stormzy has lived my dream."

