play
Watch Newsround

Stormzy: Vossi Bop star forgets his shoes and wears slippers on live TV

Last updated at 15:17
comments
View Comments (5)
To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.
Stormzy forgets wears slippers on BBC Breakfast

He may be one of the most famous grime artists around but Stormzy showed his fans he's just like the rest of us when he forgot his shoes on live TV.

The 26-year-old rapper was on BBC Breakfast promoting his new album, 'Heavy Is The Head', on Tuesday when it became clear that he forgot his shoes, and instead was wearing some cosy black slippers.

Breakfast presenter Dan Walker pointed it out afterwards and Stormzy replied: "I forgot. I did a signing in Bristol, then I got in the car. I was like, 'Ah damn, I ain't got my trainers!'"

Fans took to social media to talk about the mix up.

One user said: "This is a dream I have regularly; that I've gone out in my slippers. @stormzy has lived my dream."

What do you think? Have you ever had a shoe emergency or any type of slip(per) up?

Tell us about it! Let us know in the comments below.

More like this

Stormzy

Stormzy to give Bible reading on TV on Christmas Day

princess-k-stormzy
play
1:37

Glastonbury: 10-year-old Princess K performs on stage with Stormzy

boy-writing-poetry
play
2:07

From Shakespeare to Stormzy - It's National Poetry Day

Your Comments

Join the conversation

This entry is now closed for comments.

5 comments

  • ha ha very funny

  • 🥱🤦‍♂️

  • Funny

  • My mum said that once she was wearing her slippers in the car because they felt so comfy that she forget that she was wearing them.

  • OMG! That’s so funny! It just goes to show that celebrity or not we all forget things even if it is to wear real shoes! 🤣🤣🤣

Top Stories

Trump-Rouhani.

Send us your questions about Iran

comments
35
Films-of-2020-clapperboard.
play
6:01

Three films you won't want to miss in 2020

Frozen- 2.

N-ice work! Frozen 2 nominated for Bafta

comments
Newsround Home