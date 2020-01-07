Stormzy: Vossi Bop star forgets his shoes and wears slippers on live TV

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Stormzy forgets wears slippers on BBC Breakfast

He may be one of the most famous grime artists around but Stormzy showed his fans he's just like the rest of us when he forgot his shoes on live TV.

The 26-year-old rapper was on BBC Breakfast promoting his new album, 'Heavy Is The Head', on Tuesday when it became clear that he forgot his shoes, and instead was wearing some cosy black slippers.

Breakfast presenter Dan Walker pointed it out afterwards and Stormzy replied: "I forgot. I did a signing in Bristol, then I got in the car. I was like, 'Ah damn, I ain't got my trainers!'"

Fans took to social media to talk about the mix up.

One user said: "This is a dream I have regularly; that I've gone out in my slippers. @stormzy has lived my dream."

What do you think? Have you ever had a shoe emergency or any type of slip(per) up?

