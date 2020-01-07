Bafta 2020: Frozen 2 nominated for Best Animated Film

Disney

Exciting film news - Frozen 2 is up for a Bafta!

The follow-up to Elsa and Anna's adventures has been nominated for Best Animated Film alongside Klaus, the Father Christmas origin story currently on Netflix, A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon and Toy Story 4.

Frozen 2, which missed out to Missing Link at the Golden Globes, made a record-breaking £272 million in its opening weekend which was more than the original Frozen made when it was released in 2013.

Before this, Toy Story 4 held the record - making a huge £187 million in the first weekend.

Oops you can't see this activity! To enjoy Newsround at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.

If you cannot see the interactive activity on this page, click here.

Animated Christmas film Klaus was watched by nearly 30 million households worldwide during its first month, according to Netflix, making it the streaming service's most-watched original film.

Aardman Animations' A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon, meanwhile, did best in the UK making £6 million.

Aardman

Little Women, based on the novel by Louisa May Alcott, got five Bafta nominations including Adapted Screenplay and Leading Actress for Saoirse Ronan.

While Star Wars: the Rise of Skywalker got three nominations including Special Visual Effects.

Oops you can't see this activity! To enjoy Newsround at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.

If you cannot see the interactive activity on this page, click here.

Which film would you like to win a Bafta?

Let us know in the comments below.