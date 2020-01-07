Veganuary: Would you try vegan pork?

We've heard of meatless burgers and meat-free chicken wings but what do you think about plant-based pork?

That's the new offering from Impossible Foods in Las Vegas.

Pork is the most widely eaten food on the planet but will this vegan alternative do just as well?

It's been launched at CES (Consumer Electronics Show) in the US this week.

Impossible Foods Dim Sum with pork - that isn't pork

Impossible Foods, the company that made Burger King's meatless burger, say they want to appeal to a global audience.

Pork is very popular in Asia. China alone consumes more of the meat than any other country.

It's hoped the new food will also appeal to Jewish and Muslim people who follow of kosher and halal diets.

The plant-based pork is made from heme - which comes from plants that contain iron.

The product will launch at some Burger King restaurants in the US from next week in a dish called the Croissan'wich.

