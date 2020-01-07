Australia fires: Sports matches, schools and events cancelled

Getty Images

Across huge areas of Australia many people are feeling the wider impact of the bushfires.

Thousands of people have been forced to leave their homes in fire-hit areas of New South Wales and Victoria and many animals have had their habitats destroyed.

Now the effects of the fires are being felt further across the country in cities and regional areas.

There are health concerns as blankets of smoke cover the cities of Sydney, Canberra and Melbourne and regional areas.

Some sports events have been cancelled and public spaces like galleries have been closed over safety concerns and the possible effects of the smoky air.

There were even worries over the Australia Open but organisers say it will go ahead with extra safety measures.

Here are some other ways the huge blazes have affected life outside of the fire zone.

Health

Getty Images A rally in Sydney on the climate crisis

Canberra's air pollution has been at unhealthy to hazardous levels from 20 Dec 2019 to 2 Jan 2020 because of the bushfires.

Officials in Canberra asked for 100,000 extra breathing masks for vulnerable people in the capital.

In Sydney, Australia's largest city, the air quality has exceeded "hazardous" levels several times.

It's a particular concern for people with conditions like asthma.

The Australian Medical Association (AMA) has warned long exposure to toxic smoke could affect the health of many Australians.

Sports events

Getty Images Australia's Nathan Lyon covers his mouth from the smoke haze during the Test match between Australia and New Zealand in Sydney

December and January is usually the Australian summer of sport, but this year has been very different.

The smoke in Canberra forced Tennis Australia to move the Canberra International tennis event.

Meanwhile organisers of the major tennis tournament, The Australian Open, have said it will be going ahead on 14 January, but with extra measures and monitoring.

Australia fires: How did they start and why are they so bad?

In December, baseball player from the United States, Gavin Cecchini, quit Australian team the Canberra Cavalry over pollution fears.

He quit after a match was abandoned because of smoke.

Other sports events which cancelled or postponed in December and January include the Big Bash League Twenty20 cricket match between Sydney Thunder and Adelaide Strikers, a football match between Canberra and Newcastle and a four-game baseball series.

Schools

Hundreds of schools in high-risk areas of New South Wales and Victoria have been closed and whilst others schools have been destroyed by fire.

Outside the fire zone, in Sydney and Canberra and regional areas of New South Wales, some schools have cancelled outdoor sport and activities.

Authorities have warned schools to keep children inside when possible with windows and doors closed.

Culture

Getty Images People at The National Gallery of Australia which closed because of the smoke

To avoid damage to the art - as well as safety risks - the national art museum, The National Gallery of Australia closed due to Canberra's poor air quality.

It was the first time in the gallery's 53-year history that it closed to the public for two days in a row.

On 6 January the Sydney festival announced that a visiting production had pulled out because of worries about the smoke.