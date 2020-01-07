COPPA: YouTube is rolling out changes to kids' content.

If you regularly use YouTube then listen up.

The streaming service has made changes to its site to protect children.

It's after the company was fined almost $200 million for breaking the Childhood Privacy Protection Act (COPPA), laws which protect children online.

As part of the new measures, targeted ads will be banned from kids' videos as well as push notifications and comments.

The video sharing service said these changes will have a "significant business impact" because there will no longer be any money coming in from adverts.

But it says it will increase promotion for its app YouTube Kids, which filters out content that isn't suitable for children.

The app was launched by YouTube in 2015 and removes many of the features that are available on the main site.

Getty Images

Anyone watching a video that's been specifically made for children will now be protected as a viewer under the age of 13, despite their actual age.

The company blogged on 6 January and said "responsibility is our number one priority at YouTube. Today's changes allow us to do this even better and we'll continue working to provide children, families and family creators the best experience possible."

In March 2019 the site announced it would be switching off comments on almost all videos featuring under-18s, in an attempt to "better protect children and families".

It led to several brands stopped advertising on YouTube after discovering inappropriate or upsetting comments were being made on some videos.

It said the change would take effect over several months.

Do you use YouTube? Let us know what you think of these changes in the comments below.