Fifa 20 Team of the Year: Cristiano Ronaldo misses out as Liverpool players star

EA The full Fifa 20 Team of the Year

The Fifa 20 Team of the Year (TOTY) has been announced by game maker EA Sports - and there's no sign of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Instead Sadio Mane, Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe are in the forward line.

Five Liverpool names make the team - chosen from a shortlist of 55 through an online vote by gamers - alongside two from Barcelona.

TOTY recognises the players worldwide who have done well in real-life football action in the year just gone.

Liverpool, the current Premier League leaders, were crowned both European and World champions in 2019.

It was a year in which Juventus star Ronaldo won a league title in Italy, captained Portugal to the Uefa Nations League trophy and scored his 99th international goal - but it was not enough to win him a place in the final team.

The game's card ratings for Liverpool's Mane, Mbappe of Paris St-Germain and Barcelona's Lionel Messi are 97, 98 and a whopping 99!

EA

The Fifa 20 Team of the Year

Forwards:

Sadio Mane - Liverpool

Kylian Mbappe - Paris Saint-Germain

Lionel Messi - FC Barcelona

Midfielders:

Kevin De Bruyne - Manchester City

Frenkie de Jong - FC Barcelona

N'Golo Kante - Chelsea

Defenders:

Trent Alexander-Arnold - Liverpool

Virgil van Dijk - Liverpool

Matthijs de Ligt - Piemonte Calcio (Juventus)

Andrew Robertson - Liverpool

Goalkeeper:

Alisson - Liverpool

What do you think of the line-up? Would this be your dream team? Let us know in the comments below.