Fifa 20 Team of the Year: Cristiano Ronaldo misses out as Liverpool players star

The Fifa 20 Team of the Year (TOTY) has been announced by game maker EA Sports - and there's no sign of Cristiano Ronaldo.
Instead Sadio Mane, Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe are in the forward line.
Five Liverpool names make the team - chosen from a shortlist of 55 through an online vote by gamers - alongside two from Barcelona.
TOTY recognises the players worldwide who have done well in real-life football action in the year just gone.
Liverpool, the current Premier League leaders, were crowned both European and World champions in 2019.
It was a year in which Juventus star Ronaldo won a league title in Italy, captained Portugal to the Uefa Nations League trophy and scored his 99th international goal - but it was not enough to win him a place in the final team.
The game's card ratings for Liverpool's Mane, Mbappe of Paris St-Germain and Barcelona's Lionel Messi are 97, 98 and a whopping 99!
Forwards:
Sadio Mane - Liverpool
Kylian Mbappe - Paris Saint-Germain
Lionel Messi - FC Barcelona
Midfielders:
Kevin De Bruyne - Manchester City
Frenkie de Jong - FC Barcelona
N'Golo Kante - Chelsea
Defenders:
Trent Alexander-Arnold - Liverpool
Virgil van Dijk - Liverpool
Matthijs de Ligt - Piemonte Calcio (Juventus)
Andrew Robertson - Liverpool
Goalkeeper:
Alisson - Liverpool
What do you think of the line-up? Would this be your dream team? Let us know in the comments below.
Your Comments
Join the conversation