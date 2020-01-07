Iran and the US: Send us your questions

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. What has happened between the United States and Iran?

Since a senior military leader was killed in Iran, there's been lots of talk about what happens next.

President Trump ordered the airstrike which killed General Qasem Soleimani. The US leader says it was because the General was encouraging terrorism.

But General Soleimani was seen as the second most powerful person in Iran and now there are worries about how the country will respond.

If you want to know more about what's happened between the US and Iraq, watch the video at the top of this page.

If you have questions that you'd like answering, comment below and we'll ask an expert to answer them.

If you are talking about it in class, you can email us at newsroundschools@bbc.co.uk