play
Watch Newsround

Iran and the US: Send us your questions

Last updated at 07:22
comments
View Comments (35)
To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.
What has happened between the United States and Iran?

Since a senior military leader was killed in Iran, there's been lots of talk about what happens next.

President Trump ordered the airstrike which killed General Qasem Soleimani. The US leader says it was because the General was encouraging terrorism.

But General Soleimani was seen as the second most powerful person in Iran and now there are worries about how the country will respond.

If you want to know more about what's happened between the US and Iraq, watch the video at the top of this page.

If you have questions that you'd like answering, comment below and we'll ask an expert to answer them.

If you are talking about it in class, you can email us at newsroundschools@bbc.co.uk

More like this

Graphic showing US and Iranian flags with crack down the middle

Iran: Why is everyone talking about a USA-Iran crisis?

Graphic showing US and Iranian flags with crack down the middle

Iran nuclear deal: What is it and why are we talking about it?

Iranian women attend football matches

Iranian women allowed to watch live football match

Your Comments

Join the conversation

This entry is now closed for comments.

35 comments

  • I am so scared. I am worried about what is going to happen next I can’t stop thinking about it.

  • If there is a world war 3 will England be included in it and will everyone get sent of to war?

  • when did the whole feud between Donald trump and Iran begin?

  • This comment was removed because it broke the rules. Explain

  • I do think there will be a war, but not a world war. I mean, there’s a chance, but not a very big one. 👍🏻👍🏻 🏳️‍🌈

  • This comment was removed because it broke the rules. Explain

  • about the video I was really sad and angry I want this to stop

  • I’m worried.

    • ilovehamstersyay replied: I’m petrified

  • Will it start ww3???

    • U18072685 replied: No

  • Will the boarding countries such as Kuwait be lead into a war if it happens?

    What were the main reasons America killed General Qasem Soleiman?

    Do you think there could be a war? Or is it a war already that’s only just began?

    Do you think Donald Trump should take more time in his decisions such as killing General Qasem Soleimani?

    Zahra

Top Stories

Films-of-2020-clapperboard.
play
6:01

Three films you won't want to miss in 2020

Slippers

Stormzy's shoe slip-up on live TV

comments
5
Frozen- 2.

N-ice work! Frozen 2 nominated for Bafta

comments
Newsround Home