Who will replace Jeremy Corbyn as Labour's new leader?

So we've just had a general election, Brexit is still not done and now the Labour party needs to find a new leader.

It's never a quiet day in politics and for Labour there is a lot of change ahead.

The party suffered its worst defeat since 1935 in last month's election and its leader Jeremy Corbyn said he will stand down.

But who will take over from him on 4 April? Lets take a look at some of the people who've said they'll go for the job so far.

Emily Thornberry

Shadow foreign secretary Emily Thornberry was the first MP to officially enter the race to replace Jeremy Corbyn as Labour leader.

The party has never had a female leader but so far there are more women than men in the running for the top job.

Speaking to the BBC, the 59 year old said she thinks she can win the contest because she comes "from the heart of the party".

She used to be a lawyer before she got into politics and is MP for Islington South and Finsbury.

Clive Lewis

The second person to throw their name in the hat was shadow treasury minister Clive Lewis.

The MP for Norwich South used to be shadow defence secretary and shadow business secretary but left in 2017.

He said it was possible for the party to come back after their general election defeat.

Jess Phillips

The MP for Birmingham Yardley announced she was in running to be the new leader in Grimsby.

It's a place where Labour lost to the Conservatives at the general election.

She said that "something has to change" and that she was standing "because I think that we need more honesty in politics".

Lisa Nandy

The Wigan MP Lisa Nandy announced she was joining the race in her local paper the Wigan Post.

She became the fourth person to declare she was standing for leader.

She resigned from her post as shadow energy and climate change secretary back in June 2016.

She said she wanted to "bring Labour home" to voters who have abandoned the party.

Sir Keir Starmer

The shadow Brexit secretary is seen as the frontrunner in the race to take over from Jeremy Corbyn.

When he announced he was running he said the party needed to rebuild trust and listen to voters.

Rebecca Long-Bailey

The 40-year-old shadow business secretary is another MP to announce she is considering going for the top job.

She is believed to have the support of key figures within Jeremy Corbyn's inner circle, including shadow chancellor John McDonnell.

She also has the backing of shadow education secretary Angela Rayner, who is standing for the deputy leader.

The MP for Salford and Eccles said Labour had a "mountain to climb" to get back to power but there was a "path to victory".

How is a new leader chosen?

Each candidate needs the backing of 10% of MPs and MEPs. They also need nominations from Trade Unions or 5% of the constituency parties.

The contest for the new Labour leader begins on 7 January, candidates have until 13 January to put themselves forward.

Voting will open on 21 February and closes on 2 April with the winner announced on 4 April.