Golden Globes 2020: Missing Link is the animated film of the year!

If you're a fan of the film Missing Link, then listen up as it's won a Golden Globe!

The first major awards ceremony in Hollywood took place in LA on 5 January.

This year though, a Disney film didn't win big in the animated feature category.

Missing Link beat the likes of Frozen 2,The Lion King, Toy Story 4 and How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World to claim the top prize which many saw as a big shock!

It was an unusual year for animated films at the Golden Globes as three of the nominees had previous films in their franchises.

Toy Story 3 claimed the Golden Globe in 2010; Frozen won in 2013; and How To Train a Dragon 2 scored the prize in 2014.

Missing Link tells the tale of Mr Link, an eight-foot tall, fur-covered Sasquatch, who becomes tired of living all alone.

He befriends an explorer named Sir Lionel Frost and an adventurer Adelina Fortnight, to help him find his long-lost relatives in the fabled valley of Shangri-La.

The film was released in April 2019 and stars Hugh Jackman and Zoe Saldana.

Compared to other films that were also nominated in the animated feature category, it didn't perform well at the box office and only took around 26 million dollars, whereas The Lion King made 1.1 billion!

