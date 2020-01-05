Dolittle: Send in your questions for the cast

Universal Pictures

We need your questions for the cast of the brand new Dolittle movie.

The film centres around a doctor and vet called Dr Dolittle - played by Robert Downey Junior - who discovers the ability to talk to animals.

Loads of famous stars have lent their voices to this film, including big names such as Selena Gomez, Tom Holland, Emma Thompson, Rami Malek, John Cena, Kumail Nanjiani, Octavia Spencer, Craig Robinson and Ralph Fiennes.

If you could ask some of the cast anything - what would it be?

Post your questions in the comments below and we'll try and ask some of the stars as many of them as we can.