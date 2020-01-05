Australia fires: Millions raised to support people affected

AFP/Getty Images

Millions of pounds have been raised to help people affected by massive bushfires burning across Australia.

In just 48 hours, a fundraiser for fire services in New South Wales raised more than A$20 million (around £10.6 million).

It's after the Prime Minister of Australia announced that 3,000 troops are being sent out to help tackle the fires which first started back in September.

A number of high profile figures and celebrities have been showing their support for those affected.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan, posted on social media about the fires, saying: "Our thoughts and prayers are with those across Australia who are continuing to face the devastating fires that have been raging for months."

Instagram/@Sussexroyal/@dale_appleton

Singer, Pink, and Paddington actress, Nicole Kidman, have both made donations to support firefighters and people living in fire-affected areas.

Australian pop star Kylie Minogue tweeted: "Humbled by the extraordinary efforts of the emergency services and volunteers in the ongoing bushfire crisis in Australia."

Queen Elizabeth II said she was "deeply saddened" by the fires, and thanked the emergency services "who put their own lives in danger" to help communities.