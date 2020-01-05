What did you think of The Masked Singer?

Vincent Dolman/ITV/PA Wire

The new TV talent show, The Masked Singer, has hit our screens and it's a bit different.

Celebrities perform, but no-one knows who's on-stage because they're wearing some pretty interesting costumes.

The judges then try and guess who they think is singing.

They're only unmasked if they're kicked out of the competition.

Ex-Eastenders actress Patsy Palmer, who was dressed as a butterfly, was the first to lose her disguise.

The show is based on a South Korean format and has already been a big hit in the US.

The first UK show included famous faces singing whilst dressed as a hedgehog, chameleon and Queen Bee.

Vincent Dolman/ITV/PA Wire The second show in the new series will see celebs dressed as Pharaoh, Tree, Monster, Octopus, Daisy and Fox!

Although it has had a bit of a mixed reaction online, it still managed to get over two million more viewers than BBC One's The Greatest Dancer which was on at the same time.

At its peak 6.7 million were watching it!

The second episode will be on ITV on Sunday night with even more crazy costumes, including a tree, monster and daisy.

We'd love to know what you think of the show.

Did you watch the first one, and what did you think of it? Who's your favourite singer and which costume did you like the most? Let us know in the comments below.