WSL: Five reasons to be excited about Sam Kerr

Experts are calling her the most exciting signing in Women's Super League (WSL) history.

But, ahead of her debut for Chelsea, can Sam Kerr live up to expectations?

The Australian international footballer could make an appearance against Reading on Saturday 5 January with her side four points off WSL leaders Arsenal.

Here's five reasons why people are getting excited about Sam Kerr being in the WSL.

She's a goal machine

Kerr is the all-time top scorer in the American National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) and Australian W-League and has picked up the Golden Boot in each of the past three seasons in both divisions.

She's scored 38 goals for her country, Australia, and managed to bag five goals in last summer's World Cup despite only playing four games.

She's a leader

Kerr has been the captain of Australia since February 2019 despite only being 26 years old.

She's so good at football, that she actually made her debut for Australia back in 2009 when she was just 15.

She's desperate to make her mark in Europe

Despite doing so well in Australia and the USA, Kerr has been excluded from best player in the world awards including the Fifa best player award and the Ballon d'Or.

It's felt that this is in part because she's never featured in a European Champions League match before.

With more of a spotlight on the WSL than ever before - it secured its first overseas broadcast rights deal in September - it's the perfect opportunity for Kerr to show off her ability to a wider worldwide audience.

Goal scoring rivals

So far this season, there has only been one name on people's lips in the WSL, Vivianne Miedema.

The Dutch striker has scored 14 goals in just nine league games this season for Arsenal.

Her closest competitor in the goal scoring stakes is Sam Kerr's teammate, Beth England. However, she only has six goals.

If Sam Kerr's previously goal scoring records are anything to go by, she could create a real Messi vs Ronaldo scenario in the women's game.

Watch out for her celebration

Kerr is known for her unique back-flip celebration.

She does an acrobatic front-flip first and then follows it up with a back-flip.

Wow! We might be seeing quite a few of these.